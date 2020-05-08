Former PM says government should arrest socio-economic woes

Former Prime Minister, Dr Winston Baldwin Spencer, says, despite the notable challenges the efforts of the government have been commendable from the health standpoint however, he insists that public health is not the only issue that requires attention.

Dr Spencer says, from his viewpoint, there is simply not enough being done to arrest the decline from a socio-economic view.

The former Prime Minister urged the country’s leadership to disregard the source of ideas and plans, in favour of making the best decisions for the people.

Many within the tourism sector have been furloughed amid an industry wide shutdown over fears of the spread of Covid-19.