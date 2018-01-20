Former player urges LICB to start thinking long term

Former national and West Indies fast bowler Kenneth Benjamin wants the Leeward Islands Cricket Board to start thinking long term and offer current coach and former West Indies teammate Winston Benjamin a long term contract. His call follows revelations that Winston was offered only a one-year contract to coach the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and that the Antiguan’s job will be up for review following this year’s Regional Super50, hosted by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“The Leeward Islands Cricket Board needs to look at that and say, you know what, if we are really going to turn the corner, we need somebody there who understands what it’s like to build from the bottom upwards and I believe that is where they need to look at,” he said. In a recent interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Winston revealed that his contract ends with the conclusion of the Regional Super50, adding that if given the opportunity, he would opt to continue working with the sub-regional team.

According to Kenneth, the board must first come to the realisation that the process will be a slow and painful one. “Leeward Islands cannot expect that we are going to start beating up everybody tomorrow. It has to be gradual and over the last two years or so, we have seen some improvement in terms of winning games, not coming last and the fact that Winston has worked with most of these guys on the youth level and so on, I believe the relationship and more cohesiveness is evident,” he said.

Guyana have been crowned champions of the Regional 4-Day competition for a fourth straight year after reaching an unassailable 135 points after eight rounds of matches. Leewards are third with 79.4 points.