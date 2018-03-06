Former player lauds PCL initiative

Former West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth “Flipper” Benjamin has credited President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron for professionalising the regional tournaments.

This, the Antiguan said, has empowered young players in the region where making a living from the game is concerned. “We say all what we want to say about Cameron and I bang [criticise] him too but that move there was the best thing because now, the local man like Stanny Simon, Rahkeem Cornwall and all those guys who have contracts with the franchise and so forth, they can actually make a decent salary. You also have the Super50 where some guys, they may not have a contract, but they may play,” Benjamin said.

The regional board announced the professionalising of first class cricket in 2014 and the Professional Cricket League (PCL) has seen a number of players being contracted by franchises throughout the region. A player with an A contract rakes in U.S. $2500 per month while a B contract yields U.S. $1700 per month.

Players with C contracts are paid U.S. $1300 per month. Benjamin said the opportunity is one that every young cricketer should work towards. “Look at the guys from Antigua and the 4 Day league, some of these guys would take home U.S. $3000 per month when they are on a one year contract and you can do the math. It is not a lot but it is more than what they would make if they get a job probably in Antigua because how many people in Antigua works for $8000 per month,” he said.

On a pay as you play contract, a player could make up to U.S. $1300.00 per match in the 4 Day competition and U.S. $700.00 per match in the Super50 One Day tournament.