Former netballer, administrator wants youngsters to benefit from sport once more

By Neto Baptiste

Netball icon and a former administrator, Agatha Dublin, wants to see the sport return to a place where young players could start benefiting as professionals.

Dublin, who represented the senior women’s team on numerous occasions, said local netball has produced several players that left their mark on the sport at the international level but that the current president and former player, Karen Joseph, must pave the way for a fresh crop of talented youngsters.

“It is regrettable that platform was not available back in the day when we had Yvonne Williams-Willis, and Carmen Carter and Cecile Hunte because these were awesome players and they could light up a stage anywhere. They were exciting to watch, they were smart on the field of play [court] but everything has it’s time. It’s now for Karen and the others to take netball to new heights and I am hoping to see some developing players get to that stage where they could play professionally in that field of sport,” she said.

Dublin, who is also head of the judges committee for the National Sports Awards, believes that the momentum is on the side of the current executive and that with smart choices, the sport could be propelled further.

“Karen Joseph is well positioned to take netball even further because the world is now a global village, so it’s easier to get in contact with people in Australia, New Zealand and England or wherever so Karen has done an awesome job. She has the support of all netballers and I think that once she keeps her head above water and keep focused, she will take it places,” the former player said.

Dublin formed part of the national setup in the ‘70s and ‘80s and would have managed the senior national team on numerous occasions.

She was also the first woman to represent Antigua and Barbuda as Chef de Mission to the Olympic Games when she achieved the feat at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.