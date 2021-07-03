Former national player turned coach to host Lion Hill Camp

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Children within the Nut Grove, Golden Grove and surrounding communities stand to benefit from a three-week football camp being hosted by the Lion Hill Football Club, starting Monday at the Golden Grove Primary School playing field.

Coach of the Lion Hill FC and former national player Justin “Trini” Pereira said the camp, which will start at 9 am daily, is open to all interested young players.

He added that he has received the blessing of both the parents and the community regarding the initiative.

“I went out to the community about three months ago, and I spoke to the parents because I just didn’t want to tell the kids to just come along, so I went directly to the parents, sat down with them and shared the project with them. Also, the first person I sat down with regarding this project was the minister, Hon Daryll Matthew, who is the sponsor of the club before I was presented as the coach and when I went to him about the project he endorsed it and supported me so I can say that I am well supported by the club,” he said.

Pereira said he will be assisted by a number of other players as they seek to both introduce the game to young players and assist in harnessing the talents of those already involved.

The former Empire player said also that the camp will teach both the physical and mental aspects of the game while educating participants on how the sport function from both a national and international perspective.

“You know that school is out and it is just to have the kids within that constituency in an environment enjoying sports and not only on a physical point but on an educational point as well. One of the things I plan to implement too because I can’t come and say I am going to just teach them football so I am going to teach them about FIFA. Who is FIFA? Who is the president of the football association? Who is the president for Lion Hill?

Pereira, during his discourse on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, hinted also that the intention is to eventually grow the camp into an academy and an arm of the Lion Hill FC.