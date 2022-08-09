Former Mr Antigua Dylan Jonas to contest pro qualifier in Lebanon￼

- Advertisement -

Former bodybuilding champion Dylan Jonas will compete in the Mr Universe Lebanon this weekend. The show is the amateur division of the IFBB Middle East Pro Lebanon in which bikini fitness pro, Michelle Seaforth is set to compete.

Jonas, who won the Mr Antigua title in 2019, will compete in men’s bodybuilding as he goes in search of an IFBB pro card. The pro qualifier will take place on Saturday and Sunday while the professional show will be staged on Sunday.

Seaforth recently captured the Tatons IFBB Elite Pro Show held in Venezuela on Sunday night. She was the country’s lone competitor at the event, capturing the overall title in her category.

The Middle East Pro show will be her third straight after having opened with the Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados where she placed third in the bikini fitness category.