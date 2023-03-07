Former MP’s case could be thrown out if prosecution not ready on next court date

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The police have four weeks to “get their house in order” or else the charges against former Member of Parliament Dean Jonas could be dismissed.

Jonas — the former Minister of Social Transformation and Gender Affairs and the former Minister of Agriculture — is charged with resisting arrest, making use of threatening language, disorderly conduct, assault, and battery after an incident that occurred at his Scott’s Hill home on February 23.

It appears that the incident began as a result of a dispute between Jonas and the mother of one of his children over custody of that child.

Last week, one of his lawyers, Wendel Robinson, surprised the court with a submission, arguing that the police have no jurisdiction to prosecute criminal matters according to Section 31 of the Criminal Prosecutions Service Act passed in 2017 which repealed Section 31 of the Police Act, Cap. 330.

Head of the police prosecution department Dane Bontiff responded saying that, according to a clause in the legislation, the Act does not come into effect until a notice with a date determined by the Attorney General is published in the gazette.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh disclosed that based on her research the law was enacted on November 11 2021 but nine days later the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wrote a letter giving power to police to prosecute matters in the magistrates’ courts.

She therefore ruled that the police prosecutors are “properly before the court” and must be ready to proceed with the case on April 3.

But before the defendant could leave the court, his lawyers, Robinson and George Lake, put forward another submission.

Robinson told the court that the Commissioner of Police cannot institute criminal proceedings against anyone without express authorisation from the DPP as outlined in Section 27 of the same Act.

Lake added that Jonas is “not properly before the court and charges should be null and void”.

Furthermore, the attorneys submitted that the police prosecutors did not take an oath nor were they seconded.

The magistrate overruled the submission saying that the DPP “can’t sign off on all kind of petty matters” but instead delegates as he did in his letter to the police prosecution.

Robinson then made it clear that he is considering appealing the magistrate’s decision.