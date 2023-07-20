Former MP Dean Jonas yet to enter plea to criminal charges

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been almost five months since the former Minister of Social Transformation and Gender Affairs was slapped with five criminal charges, but to date he has not entered a plea.

Dean Jonas is charged with resisting arrest, making use of threatening language, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery after an incident that occurred at his Scott’s Hill home on February 23.

Typically, charges are read to a defendant shortly after they have been laid but each time the former Member of Parliament (MP) was supposed to respond to the allegations against him, things have taken a different turn.

The incident in question allegedly unfolded after a dispute between Jonas and the mother of one of his children over the custody of that child.

Initially, when he was supposed to enter a plea, his lawyers Wendel Robinson and George Lake made an application before the court sitting, stating that the police have no jurisdiction to prosecute criminal matters according to Section 31 of the Criminal Prosecutions Service Act passed in 2017, which repealed Section 31 of the Police Act, Cap. 330.

At a subsequent hearing, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh disclosed that based on her research the law was enacted on November 11 2021, but nine days later the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wrote a letter giving power to the police to prosecute matters in the magistrates’ courts.

On that day the defence made another attempt to quash the case, arguing that the Commissioner of Police cannot institute criminal proceedings against anyone without express authorisation from the DPP as outlined in Section 27 of the same Act.

The magistrate overruled the submission saying that the DPP “can’t sign off on all kind of petty matters” but, instead, delegates as he did in his letter to the police prosecution.

On the next date, the case was adjourned due to the misplacement of the keys to the court building.

Then, earlier this week, a sit-in staged by prosecutors and other police officers saw the matter postponed to September 7.