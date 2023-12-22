Former Labour Queen to represent country in Miss OECS pageant

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

You might have caught a glimpse of her captivating performances in various dance productions, and more recently on pageant platforms. Now, Thyana Sebastian is poised to shine on a regional stage as she represents Antigua and Barbuda in the upcoming Miss OECS pageant in Dominica.

The 26-year-old from Green Bay is no stranger to the world of pageantry, having first entered the Antigua Barbuda Labour Queen show in 2018, nabbing the crown. Although she didn’t secure victory in this year’s Queen of Carnival competition, she left an indelible mark as one of the most memorable contestants.

Reflecting on her unexpected journey, Sebastian shared, “The journey to Miss OECS is crazy, and I say that because all I ever wanted to do is dance, and somehow dancing has led me to another stage, which is pageantry. My first pageant was my Black History Month Pageant, and I was very nervous for that.”

Expressing gratitude for the opportunities she has been given, she added, “So many see something in me that I don’t see in myself, and I’m just grateful for the opportunity again.”

Sebastian revealed that due to health challenges, she was unable to participate in Miss OECS last year. However, her experience in the Queen of Carnival competition has better equipped her for the regional stage.

“It is not as hectic…and I think I’m managing my time way better than I did for Queen of Carnival. I am now putting rest into place. I am now thinking about putting my best self forward, and I cannot do that if I’m extremely exhausted or in pain,” she explained.

Sebastian’s mission goes beyond the pageant spotlight. Drawing from personal struggles, she aims to represent those who have faced challenges or trauma, offering a voice to the voiceless and aiding in their recovery.

On January 12, Sebastian will showcase her passion for dance, a love that transcends geographical boundaries. Her dreams include travelling the world, immersing herself in diverse cultures, and deepening her understanding of the performing arts.

In 2007, she co-founded The Elite Dancers Antigua with her sisters, taking on the role of Principal Dance Choreographer. Committed to preserving cultural heritage through dance, she serves as a dance instructor within the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries.

Antigua and Barbuda secured the Miss OECS crown last year, with Keriann Thomas succeeding the reigning Queen Earlyca Frederick of St Lucia. Sebastian now carries the torch, aspiring to bring the crown back to the land of 365 beaches.