Former Labour Commissioner, Dr Austin Josiah, passes

The country’s former Labour Commissioner Dr Austin Josiah Esquire PHD MBA CN died at the age of 71 on Monday 17 July 2023.

Dr. Josiah was hospitalized for over a week and eventually succumbed to his illness at 2:17 AM at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

The nation mourns the loss of this son of Seatons, who had contributed more than four decades of experience in the field of labour relations and human resource development.

In recent years, he worked as the Human Resources Director of Elite Island Resorts.

He was also a graduate of the University of the West Indies in Barbados.