Former Junior Soca artistes excited at song becoming contender for Road March title

By Carlena Knight

The possibility of winning a Carnival Road March title has triggered excitement and joy for three former Junior Soca competitors.

Taeco ‘Psycho’ O’Garro, Allakai ‘Soca Villan’ Samuel and Hope ‘Empress’ Serrant collaborated and released the song ‘Let It Rain’ as a fun project during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that ‘fun song’ is now one of the leading contenders for this year’s Road March as it has been blazing up the roads, fetes and airwaves for Carnival 2022. The Road March title is awarded to the song that gets the most plays during the J’ouvert parade.

For O’Garro, the 2016 Junior Jumpy Monarch, the possibility of winning Road March is something that he has “always wanted to win” since his hit song ‘Dance, Scratch and Wink Up’.

The 20-year-old has been singing soca since 2016.

For the others, it is a dream come true.

“I’m very grateful and quite ecstatic seeing how this song has impacted this Carnival. It’s been a dream of mine to be at least a contender for Road March; that alone is an accomplishment in itself,” Serrant explained.

“We just always wanted to do a song with our generation’s version of junior artistes. I am happy but still surprised that our song is dominating our little Carnival and is getting even more popular,” Samuel added.

Nineteen-year-old Serrant began her singing career like many other professionals at a tender age in the church but later ventured off into other genres.

In 2017, she began singing professionally and has competed for years in both the Junior Calypso and Party Monarch competitions, while 22-year-old Samuel is one of the members of the popular jam band, LSA.

He too has had a long career in the soca arena competing for several years in the Junior Soca competition.

The singers also had some encouraging words for other young aspiring artistes.

“I believe that other Antiguan artistes should collaborate because if it’s one thing I learned in this collaboration is that everyone has their strong suits and if we blend those together, the song will become addictive and overall great,” O’Garro said.

“When great minds work together, we can achieve phenomenal things and reach heights that no one could reach before. We are always stronger together; joining forces would never hurt. If we all work together, we would get there faster,” Serrant added.