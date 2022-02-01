27 C
St John's
Tuesday, 01 February, 2022
Former Jolly Beach staff to picket Parliament this week

Jolly Beach Resort (Photo by Observer media)

Former employees of the Jolly Beach Resort will take to the streets on Thursday to picket the Parliament building of Antigua and Barbuda, ahead of the Prime Minister’s budget presentation.

The news was revealed in a recent press release by the union representing the former workers, the Antigua and Barbuda Worker’s Union (ABWU).

According to the release, the decision was taken on Monday, at a meeting held with the former employees to discuss their outstanding severance following the hotel’s closure in March 2020.

The Jolly Beach workers are owed millions of dollars in severance, retroactive payments, vacation pay, unpaid wages and retirement fund contributions which were deducted from salaries and withheld from the bank.

Deputy General Secretary of the ABWU, Chester Hughes says the frustrated workers have insisted on intensifying efforts to secure their outstanding severance.

In 2021, and again in January of this year, the government articulated its interest in reactivating the property by securing private investors.

In a correspondence to the Prime Minister earlier this year, the ABWU Deputy General Secretary urged the government to facilitate dialogue with the union pending the sale of the property.

Hughes notes that the union’s call for dialogue continues to be ignored by the Prime Minister.

Moreover, to date, the government has failed to indicate to the workers when and how their severance will be paid if a sale is completed.

Over 500 families have been affected by the closure of the Jolly Beach Resort.

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

