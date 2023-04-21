Former hospital employee yet to be sentenced for 2020 murder

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A former IT technician at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre is still waiting behind bars to find out how much time he will get for murder.

Kenworth Charles was found guilty of killing retired soldier Fitzroy Robins in late February 2022 after a few days on trial before a nine-member jury.

Charles, who is in his late 30s, stabbed Robins to death in an incident at Bay Street, Villa, around 11.25pm on July 24 2020.

The incident unfolded that night when Charles refused to pay for beers he took from a woman’s cooler and tried to leave.

Robins, 44, is said to have arrived just as Charles was leaving and he was informed as to what had taken place.

He approached Charles armed with a knife and asked him to pay for the drinks which he did.

The accused reportedly never returned to that location again until the day of the murder when he came looking for Robins who was there socialising as he usually did.

An argument ensued between Charles and Robins and they began to scuffle.

Charles, of Newfield, reportedly stabbed Robins several times with a knife.

But the accused claimed that he was intoxicated and was attacked by Robins.

However, the jury was convinced that the killing was not an accident. The convict was to be sentenced on March 22 but the hearing was adjourned until May 5