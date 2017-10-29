Former GG still without payment after demitting office

Three years after she demitted office, the former governor general, Dame Louise Lake Tack, is yet to get the money due to her.

And the reason remains the same…the government says the sum she’s demanding is just too much.

The matter was discussed in Cabinet on Friday.

According to the recent post Cabinet press statement, the government still thinks Dame Louise is asking for an “inflated” amount.

And, the statement says the attorneys representing the state and the former governor general have to renegotiate it.

Dame Louise is making her demands under the Governor and Governor-General’s Emoluments and Pension Act. This Act says, a governor general is entitled to salary at the rate of just over 108 thousand dollars a year, and duty allowance of nearly 10 thousand dollars a year.

Dame Louise served approximately seven years as governor general.

The money being requested became payable, when she agreed to demit office in August of 2014, after the government complained to the Queen of England, that the then head of state was uncooperative with the labour party administration.

After several failed attempts to determine when and how she would be paid, Dame Louise, filed her application against the government in court, in December 2014.

OBSERVER media has not yet been able to ascertain what the exact amount requested was. But, earlier reports state that the Dame wanted about one million dollars in gratuity and outstanding vacation, among other benefits.

In the latest Cabinet briefing, the government says that whatever it agrees to pay, “will protect taxpayers, with the expectation of fairness to both parties under the law.”