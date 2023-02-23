Former Gender Affairs Minister arrested

- Advertisement -

Former Member of Parliament and government minister Dean Jonas was arrested this evening, according to reports reaching Observer.

He was apparently arrested following an altercation with police who arrived at his Scott’s Hill home in response to a report that he had threatened to kill the mother of one of his children.

The officers were allegedly attacked by Jonas when they attempted to arrest him. He was taken to the St John’s police station where he was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, threatening language, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer.

Further reports claim that he is currently out on station bail and is receiving medical attention following his release.

We will provide further details as they become available.

Police have been contacted for further comment.