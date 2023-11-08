Former footballer jailed and fined for gun and ammunition

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Former local footballer, Jari Jackson, has been handed a five-month prison sentence and fined $3,000 after being discovered in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Jackson was found with a 9mm G2 pistol and five corresponding rounds on November 5.

Around 9.50pm that evening, plain clothes officers from the CID Tactical Operations Unit were patrolling Christian Street, near a sports bar.

Upon identifying themselves, the officers approached Jackson and other individuals gathered in the area.

Jari Jackson

Jackson was directed to turn and face a nearby building and told to place both hands on the wall. However, he attempted to flee and was apprehended after a brief chase.

During a subsequent search, the firearm was discovered concealed on his person.

The 31-year-old was subsequently taken into custody, charged, and brought before the court, where he pleaded guilty to possessing the items without the necessary licence.

In a plea for leniency, Jackson’s attorney, Michael Archibald, informed Magistrate Conliffe Clarke that his client has two young children.

He explained that Jackson obtained the firearm out of fear due to the loss of his father to gun violence in the past. Archibald further noted the challenges Jackson faced in obtaining a gun licence.

Considering several factors, including the defendant’s previous convictions, the magistrate sentenced Jackson to five months in prison for the firearm and imposed a $3,000 fine for the ammunition.