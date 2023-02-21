Former cop gets 16 months for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

On top of a recent three-year prison sentence, ex-cop Joshua Quinland will be spending 16 months behind bars, having admitted to nine counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

On several occasions between November 2019 and January 2020, Quinland, with intent to defraud, presented to and cashed several ECAB cheques at the M & M 24 Hours Complex Ltd, knowing that he did not have sufficient funds on his account to honour the cheques.

The nine cheques were worth more than $18,000.

Also, early in 2019, a man contacted Quinland who had a business where he ordered cars for interested parties.

The man ordered a bus and two cars for which he paid $22,735 and was told in August of that year that the vehicles were en route to Antigua. However, he was not shown any documents.

He was supposed to receive the vehicles by November 2019, but he never did.

That month, Quinland gave the complainant an ECAB cheque for $3,000 and requested $1,000 cash back.

The cheque was immediately deposited on the complainant’s Scotiabank account and he withdrew $1,000 in cash and gave it to the accused.

But within a few days, the complainant was notified by his bank that the cheque had been returned due to insufficient funds.

Having not received the vehicles or a refund by May 2020, the complainant reported the matter to the police.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith sent Quinland to jail for eight months for each of the matters.

Two months ago, Quinland was sentenced by the same judge to three years’ imprisonment for taking monies given to him to purchase a vehicle and using it for his own benefit.