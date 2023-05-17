Former Chief Health Inspector offers advice for Solid Waste management amid challenges

- Advertisement -

In a bid to address the garbage collection challenge currently gripping parts of the nation and calm the angst brewing among hundreds of households as a result, former Chief Health Inspector Lionel Michael has offered some timely advice to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) – the statutory body tasked with keeping the country clean.

For weeks, piles of garbage have been seen stacked at the front gates of properties in a number of communities – a result of some “operational challenges” being faced by the Authority, according to a press statement.

This has, understandably, infuriated property owners, some of whom have been making their voices heard and seen via call-in radio programmes and social media posts, and others who have been forking out hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars to have their household and commercial garbage privately removed.

The aforementioned press statement was issued just under a week ago and noted that, due to delays caused by the challenges, communities including (but not limited to) All Saints West, Bendals, Bolans, Golden Grove New Extension, Newfield, Paynters and Upper Gambles will be affected.

According to Michael, who addressed the matter during an appearance on the Observer AM show yesterday, the phrase ‘operational challenges’ is nothing more than a lack of resources, based on his experience, which is certainly nothing new.

“They have not defined it, but from the Solid Waste Management standpoint, those are fancy words for inadequate resources and poor management; that’s what it really means.

“They don’t have the resources, especially with budgetary allocations, to pay the contractors that they engage. Consequently, some contractors would withdraw their services,” he claimed.

As part of his advice, Michael says the NSWMA needs to focus a bit more on the resources that it does have access to, rather than dwelling on its longstanding and well-publicised lack of resources.

That would, he explained, look like utilising the small trucks (a fleet of approximately 80-100, according to the former local health official) being used in the ongoing national beautification programme – through which public roads and properties are cleared of overgrowth, among other such actions – to temporarily fill the gap caused by the lack of available contracted ‘garbage trucks’.

“You can deploy them in the communities that you have poor garbage collection right now, to clear that backlog,” he said, adding that, “there’s no reason garbage should not be collected in Antigua on a regular basis, there are too many vehicles around for that to happen”.

In the medium-to-longer term, Michael went on, more funds – a “massive and sustained injection” – need to be pumped into the NSWMA, “so that they can pay people who they owe, wipe out the backlog and then they can manage the system on a daily basis”.

That, he said, should be accompanied by more training and recruitment of more capable staff, and the implementation of a thorough health education and promotion programme “to educate people on how to manage their garbage, how to store it and have it ready for collection”, he explained.

It has been a recurring theme nearly every couple of months for garbage collection to be affected by issues within the NSWMA. Perhaps most recently, similar pileups were seen across the country for a few weeks early last year, as workers at the Authority refused to work in protest of monies owed via overtime, the absence of risk allowance and medical coverage.

Issues like those, along with the resource limitations, are valid challenges facing the NSWMA, Michael added, while insisting that solutions to those challenges are just as critical, for our health and that of the wider environment.

“It’s important for waste to be collected, to protect public health, to protect people’s health, to prevent injuries – people getting cuts and bruises – and to protect animals when they’re foraging, and so on.

“It [also] clearly affects your mental health. When your garbage isn’t collected, the place looks untidy … the garbage smells and so on. So, it affects people’s mental health and [their] outlook on the environment”, he said.

The NSWMA has urged residents to contact them via the hotline number 562-1347, “if there is a delay or missed collection of their residential waste services”.