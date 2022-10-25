Former Barbuda MP cautions against legal action over Cedar Tree Point project

- Advertisement -

One former Barbudan official does not agree with recent moves by the Barbuda Council to take legal action to bar the development of two luxury homes at Cedar Tree Point.

Last week, Chair of the Council, Mackenzie Frank, gave an update on the body’s efforts to fight the project.

While Frank said the interests of all Barbudans was at the crux of the battle, the sister isle’s former MP Arthur Nibbs is not convinced.

Nibbs went a step further, saying that change is needed in the leadership of Barbuda.

He said following the Privy Council’s June ruling on the Barbuda land rights saga – which effectively cited that land on the sister isle is not owned communally by Barbudans as many maintain – he had hoped that the two islands’ residents would move forward together.

“The people of Barbuda and by extension Antigua and Barbuda are yearning for a breath of fresh air when it comes to the BPM (Barbuda People’s Movement) leadership.

“For too long now I think, we are going on what, 41 years of Independence, and there is just this bickering and fighting and court battles. I would have thought that after we had that Privy Council ruling that the BPM would have changed their modus operandi.

“It needs to change. It is time now that they start to think together as one, Antigua and Barbuda,” Nibbs said.

The BPM is the political party that officially represents the sister isle’s interests after winning the 2018 elections in that constituency over the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Nibbs said it is sad that leaders repeatedly resort to resolving matters in the courts instead of attempting to convene discussions with the central government.

“Why the courts? Whenever you have governments and they have to resort to courts for solutions it indicates that their ability to dialogue and to reason and to come up with solutions are very limited, or perhaps non-existent,” he added.

He is suggesting that before going to the courts, the Council should first host a townhall meeting to map the way forward.

“The people should have been brought up to date, and whatever findings there are from these reports should have been discussed with the people and the central government, and if after you are not getting anywhere, then you can resort to the courts. The courts should be the last resort,” Nibbs told the Observer AM show.

The proposed development in the north-west of the island comprises two luxury homes and was previously tipped to span almost 114 acres, with 98 of them comprising a so-called ‘security buffer’ which would place the area off limits to Barbudans.

The first home is said to be a sprawling 15,000 square-foot edifice consisting of several small wood-frame structures. The second is even larger at 16,000 square feet.

Late last month, Frank revealed to Observer that the Council plans to go to the courts to try to stop the project which they say encroaches on land protected under the Ramsar Convention.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance that have been designated under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands for containing representative, rare or unique wetland types, or for their importance in conserving biological diversity.

Observer media reached out to Frank for an update on Tuesday as to where they were in that legal process. He explained that documents are still being prepared, so there has been no official filing in the courts. They are however still intent on doing so.