Former A&B police commissioner nominated for Interpol award

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Vere Browne, a former Antigua and Barbuda Police Commissioner, has been nominated for an award by Interpol in recognition of his service to the organisation.

Browne’s nomination comes amid celebrations marking the international police body’s 100th year of service on September 7.

The award will be presented to Browne at a special ceremony hosted by Interpol in Antigua.

Browne also served as a veteran in the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force up to the rank of Chief Inspector.

The world’s largest international police organisation, Interpol facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

At the anniversary celebration, Browne will be formally recognised for his work while serving in the Interpol office of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

The celebration will take place at the John E St Luce Finance and Conference Centre, with ministers of government, dignitaries, diplomats, and other government officials, along with police officers, expected to attend.

Several past and present police officers will also be recognised during the ceremony. Public Safety Minister Steadroy Benjamin will deliver the feature address.