Foreign Minister declares A&B’s position remains constant, consistent and ‘carnage in Gaza must stop’

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda was counted among 12 Caricom nations that chose to support the UN General Assembly resolution proposed by Jordan which called for the “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” in the Israel/Gaza conflict.

The non-binding resolution was adopted after 120 countries voted in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions and followed gridlock in the UN Security Council to pass a resolution on the same matter.

The Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene told state media that Antigua and Barbuda’s position on the crisis has been clear from the first day of the conflict—the protection of civilian life.

“Antigua and Barbuda was the first Caribbean country to issue a statement when the first round of hostilities took place where Hamas infiltrated and killed Israeli civilians.

“Our position then was to condemn acts of violence; our position remains constant and consistent. So, with the Jordanian resolution, Antigua and Barbuda had no difficulty supporting,” Greene explained.

The resolution called for the immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)—the UN refugee agency responsible for the area—and other UN humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners.

It also called for the rescinding of the order by Israel for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff to evacuate all areas in the northern Gaza Strip to southern Gaza.

Additionally, it called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who illegally held captive, and stressed the grave impact that armed conflict has had on women and children as well as on other civilians who may have specific vulnerabilities, including people with disabilities and older persons.

An amendment offered by Canada and supported by the US and Israel had failed by a vote of vote of 88 in favour to 55 against, with 23 abstentions which specifically called for the unequivocal “rejecting and condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023.”

“The Jordanian was amended by a Canadian construct which did not find favour with us but once they came back to the Jordanian resolution which had in all of the ingredients, Antigua and Barbuda had no problems supporting the resolution because we believe that the carnage in Gaza must stop, we believe that the force used by Israel is disproportionate,” Minister Greene noted.

Following the UN vote on October 27, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, said that the exclusion of Hamas and hostages from the final text was “outrageous”, “omissions of evil” and “gives cover to Hamas’ brutality … [and] will not help to advance peace.”

Meanwhile, Gilad Menashe Erdan, the UN representative for Israel, said the world has witnessed that the United Nations “no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance”.

Minister Greene recalled that the historical context surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict which goes back more than 75 years ago but said there has to respect for the “original tenets” of the UN position on this issue.

“In the meantime, what we are seeking is the immediate, enduring sustainable humanitarian truce because the carnage must stop; diplomacy is at work and I must commend the other 119 nations that voted in this regard,” he said.

He also praised the work of Antiguan and Barbudan ambassadors throughout the world to express the need for an humanitarian response in this conflict.