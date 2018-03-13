Forbes says not guilty of escaping lawful custody

Delano Forbes, the man accused of killing three men in 2017 pleaded not guilty to escaping lawful custody.

The Swetes man who was charged over the weekend and appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Ngaio Emanuel yesterday. He was recaptured after 29 days on the run.

The police charged him with one count of escaping lawful custody on February 12th 2018. The 23-year-old man is to return to court on May 30th for trial.

He did not have a lawyer yesterday and he has been remanded to prison where he will await the next hearing date.

At the time of his escape, Forbes was already on remand for allegedly killing – Wilfred ‘Bongo’ Williams, Shawn Henry and Lisue “Dirty” Williams in 2017.

On February 12th police officers took him back to Swetes to gather more evidence for one of the murder cases.

He escaped from them that day while on that mission. The five officers who were with him, and their supervisor, have since been charged with the internal offence of neglect of duty and a decision is to be made on what will happen to them.

Initially, after Forbes escaped, the police offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to his recapture. It was then pushed up to $10,000, and most recently, it was increased to $50,000.

He was caught on Friday night in Follies near a pump station.