Forbes pleads ‘not guilty’ to two murder charges

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

“Not guilty” was the plea of multiple murder accused Delano Forbes in relation to two of the four murder charges levied against him.

The 26-year-old was charged in 2017 for the deaths of Wilfred “Bongo” Williams in Swetes; Shawn Henry in Point; Lisue Williams on All Saints Road, and then Maurison Thomas at Matthews in All Saints in 2018.

He appeared before Justice Ann-Marie Smith yesterday morning in the High Court and was arraigned for the murder of Wilfred Williams and Thomas.

He will therefore be given a date for trial on June 14, based on whether or not the High Court resumes trial proceedings.

Forbes is yet to enter a plea for the other two matters.

It is said that the young man had the sinister practice of drinking the blood of his victims hence earning the moniker, ‘vampire killer.’

When he was apprehended, police reportedly went to an area in Swetes close to where he lived and found two bottles of what appeared to be blood.

According to the indictment, Forbes killed Wilfred Williams some time between the 10th and 13th of December 2017 in Swetes, and Thomas between the 6th and 7th March, 2018.

In February 2018, Forbes was accused of escaping police custody after he was charged with three of the homicides.

He was recaptured after a month on the run, and he was subsequently slapped with another murder charge, that of Thomas.

Just last September, he was acquitted of escaping lawful custody.

He was also found not guilty of wounding a prison officer last year. That complaint was brought after an incident that occurred while he was on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison for the killings.