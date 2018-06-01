Forbes charged for killing during his escape

Police have arrested and charged Delano Forbes of Swetes Village for the murder of Morison Thomas of Matthews Village.

The offence occurred March 7, 2018 at Matthews Village and this was during the period when Forbes was on the run after escaping from the police.

Morison Thomas was a former employee of the General Post Office. His body was discovered by his daughter at his home.

Delano Forbes is presently in prison awaiting trial for three other murders he is alleged to have committed.
