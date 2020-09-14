Football Referee Association seeks help for sick member

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Following the news that decorated local referee, Vanroy Burns, had suffered a stroke, the Antigua and Barbuda Football Referee Association (ABFRA) along with the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) have been stepping forward to assist in the medical expenses and treatment.

Both entities have coughed up $5000 to assist Burns in his medical treatment. This was confirmed by Denmore Roberts an executive member of the ABFRA.

“[We] have covered his MRI test in excess of $5000. We were able to get him to do the test yesterday at the Belmont Clinic, so that part is covered; and we are just waiting for the results to make sure that we are certain of what’s going on with him. He is still having some challenges. He is going to need a lot of therapy to get back on his feet fully, but we are in it for the long haul,” Roberts pledged.

Roberts further mentioned a number of other plans they have in the pipeline to assist Burns.

“What we are planning to do also is that we want to have a sit-down with all the people who were associated with him. The WICB, the Cricket Association, the Ministry of Sports, the Umpires Association, Parish League; everybody who was associated with him and we want to have a round-table discussion so that we can figure out how is it that we are going to help him over the long haul because paying for the test is one thing, but he is going to need constant therapy going forward,” he explained.

“Nobody can deny that Vanroy Burns hasn’t been a tower of strength for refereeing and officiating in Antigua and Barbuda and we don’t want to see him fall in this way without us making any effort which is necessary to assist him.”

He is now calling on corporate Antigua especially those with strong ties to Burns to come forward and help however they can.

“People like Cool and Smooth. I am calling on them, Amir and so on, because Vanroy would have worked for him in the Cool and Smooth T20. We want to sit down with everybody and we want people to assist us.”

Roberts was speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show last Friday.