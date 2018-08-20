Football coordinator calls on business sector to support school sports

Schools’ football coordinator, Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin, has chastised members of the business sector who have not come forward to sponsor the schools’ football program over the years.

Benjamin, in speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports Show, highlighted the struggle he has had in

landing a premier sponsor for the program despite reaching out to a number of popular business places in the past.

The former footballer also added that the ministry of sports cannot continue to foot the bill while prominent business places remain in the background.

“This is where I have a problem because the ministry cannot be spending the majority of the buck on this tournament and there are companies running away being household names and not giving back.”

According to Benjamin it takes $130,000 to run each season, and if businesses are willing to step forward fully, he will accept, but he believes this is one of the reasons why businesses shy away.

He remains confident that with the continued improvement of the program, that in the near future they will gain sponsorship.

“Once we continue to make the games exciting and get persons coming out, I am quite sure that in the very near future we’ll have a sponsor that is willing to put big bucks into the league.”