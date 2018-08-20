Football coordinator calls on business sector to support school sports

August 20, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

Source : Google.com

Schools’ football coordinator, Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin, has chastised members of the business sector who have not come forward to sponsor the schools’ football program over the years.

Benjamin, in speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports Show, highlighted the struggle he has had in

landing a premier sponsor for the program despite reaching out to a number of popular business places in the past.

The former footballer also added that the ministry of sports cannot continue to foot the bill while prominent business places remain in the background.

 “This is where I have a problem because the ministry cannot be spending the majority of the buck on this tournament and there are companies running away being household names and not giving back.”

According to Benjamin it takes $130,000 to run each season, and if businesses are willing to step forward fully, he will accept, but he believes this is one of the reasons why businesses shy away.

He remains confident that with the continued improvement of the program, that in the near future they will gain sponsorship.

“Once we continue to make the games exciting and get persons coming out, I am quite sure that in the very near future we’ll have a sponsor that is willing to put big bucks into the league.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.