Football clubs to raise funds for Danny and ‘Pretty Boy’

A number of local football clubs will host matches at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Sunday as they seek to raise funds for two football officials, Danny Benjamin and Derrick “Pretty Boy” Edwards, currently on bail in Jamaica, charged with a number of drug related offences.

Edson “Bedi” Joseph, General Secretary of the Grenades Football Club, said his team came together with the Parham Football Club as the two officials, who were on national duty at the time of their arrest, are attached to the two clubs.

“We looked at the situation and the president [of the football association, Everton Gonsalves] had indicated to me, when I called him after the incident [in March], that they would be on board supporting mainly with legal fees and these guys have to sustain themselves,” he said.

“I know for sure that Pretty Boy is self-employed, Danny is employed [by government] but company policy sometimes, do not take you all the way and yes, you will have a job when you get back but at some time they would have to cut off and these guys still have to live from day to day,” he added.

Edwards, who is the coach of the Grenades team and Benjamin, equipment manager for the Parham outfit, were slated to return to court in Jamaica today after having their trial adjourned on several occasions since the March incident.

Joseph said he could not desire more from those teams committed to competing on Sunday.

“The clubs that are in right now, it only took a call and even without having an executive decision. For example, Willikies, when I called they said they were not practicing but I will tell you yes and when I called I-cup Challenger he said, that’s a no-brainer that we couldn’t expect to have something to raise funds for Pretty Boy and we [SAP] are not going to be there and so that’s the kind of response. Even Villa, when we reached out to them, it wasn’t a wait and see, the only persons we got that from were the champions [Greenbay Hoppers],” he said.

Grenades, Parham, Swetes, SAP, Villa and Willkies will compete in three matches with the opening contest slated to kick off at 4 p.m.

There will be a $10 admission fee.