Football association’s Salmon hoping to inspire others following success at CFU election

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) vice president, Gwendolyn Salmon, is hoping that her recent election as a member of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), serves as a motivating factor for other female administrators here in Antigua.

The Greenbay Hoppers FC president made the statement during an interview with Observer media during which she also pledged to do her part to ensure that others who aspire to reach the pinnacle of administration in the sport, understand what it takes to achieve that goal.

“It’s not an easy task and it’s not something that would happen right away. I’ve been in football for over 20 years and I know it’s a male dominated [sport] but you have to do your work and you have to make sure you understand the administration of the game. There are times when you will get fed-up [frustrated] so you have to be strong. It’s not an overnight thing, you actually have to be able to stand up with the others you aspire to be around and make sure you do what’s right, remain humble and once you have those attributes, I think you will reach far,” she said.

Salmon was elected unopposed as a Member of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) when the body held its Ordinary Congress at the JW Marriott in Miami on July 8 and will serve on the body’s executive for the next four years.

She, in the process, also became the country’s first female football administrator to be elected on the board for any regional football body.

The Antiguan said the reality only hit home after arriving in Miami for the congress last week.

“A couple of days before the congress is when I found out I was running unopposed, but when I actually got there the morning and I was being greeted by the other presidents from the region in terms of the welcome and the stuff they said to me just made it feel extra special to see that these guys really want me to sit in that position and they want me up there as part of the board leading the CFU for the next four years,” she said.

Salmon, who became an ABFA executive member in 2011, is joined as members of the CFU by Glen Etienne (Dominica) elected unopposed, Michael Ricketts (Jamaica) elected unopposed, and Jeaninne Wong Loi Sing (Bonaire) also elected unopposed.

Barbados’ Randolph Harris was re-elected unopposed as president. Lyndon Cooper (St Lucia) unopposed, Richard Dijkhoff (Aruba) elected unopposed and Rignaal Francis (Curacao) elected unopposed, were all re-elected as vice presidents.