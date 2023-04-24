Football Association to host second college combine

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), later this month, will host a college combine with over 30 coaches and scouts out of the USA.

This is according to the body’s technical director and former national defender, Sowerby Gomes, who said the three-day combine will run from April 28-30 and will see an increase in both the participation of young players and the number of US college coaches.

“We have increased the numbers where we had just around 70 players participating the last time around but this time around we are going to have just around 120 student taking part. We are also going to see an increased number of coaches viewing live streams while we’ll have eight coaches on the ground and three scouts that will be on the ground but we’ll have in excess of 30 coaches viewing live streams,” he said.

Revealing that at least seven players out of Dominica will also take part in the combine, Gomes explained that this year, invitations were sent out to all clubs with the bulk of the registration of players coming via that route.

“We have a large number from those who wound continue from [2021] who are still in school and we have an increased number of players who are just making the age category as applicants and so we are going to be doing a screening starting Monday [today] and Tuesday. This time around, all of the participants, they didn’t come through the association to register, they all registered through their clubs because the invitations when to each of the clubs,” he said.

The combine will be held at the FA’s technical and training center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway starting at 9am until 5pm on all days. The event is free for all local players.

The FA first held the combine in December of 2021. Gomes, in November last year, revealed that a number of players had since taken up offers from a number of schools.

Currently attending schools in the US are Blaivon James at Old Dominion University; Calique Simon at Shaw University; while Anyton Henry, Nicelle Drew, Denisia Samuel, Virginia Simon, Tassianne Benjamin and Deborah Watson are all enrolled in Bryant & Stratton College.