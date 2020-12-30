Football Association Head Denies Mike Muting Claims, Says Clubs Were Aware Of Rules Heading Into Meeting

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Everton Gonsalves, has denied allegations that the body deliberately prevented member clubs from making contributions during its last general meeting held via the Zoom platform on December 21.

In an exclusive interview with Observer media, Gonsalves rebuffed claims that members representing clubs in the meeting were not allowed to make contributions, he added that they were aware that questions should have been sent in prior to the meeting.

“Everybody voted on the approval of the Soccer Academy for Joey Christopher so how come the mikes were muted? The nominees for honourary members, everybody were in favour so how come the mikes were muted? I am discounting that, there was no muting of the mikes but there was no disturbances allowed,” he said.

“All the requisite questions were asked and answered and the financial statements and all the other relevant details for the year ending December 31, 2019 were adequately answered and approved by all the clubs members via their votes,” he added.

Coach of the Liberta Blackhawks Rowan Benjamin, who represented the Liberta Sports Club during the meeting, blasted the association on social media, accusing the body of trying to silence the members by muting their mikes and asking that all questions be routed through the body’s General Secretary, Rohan Hector.

Gonsalves went on to state that clubs were well aware of the rules going into the meeting.

“My good friend Michael Freeland made interjections on the mike so how could the mikes be closed. I sent out my convocations prior to the 21 days and if I sent you my financial statement two weeks before the official meeting and I send you your voting ballots for you to vote on the approval of the financial statements then that should tell you that any questions you want raised on the night when the auditors are there that you’d have to send them to me and not raise them on the night,” he said.

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is set to name a new technical director and head coach in January as they move to start preparations for the CONCACAF leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.