Footage of truck believed to have been used in Bruce Greenaway murder viewed in court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Video footage from numerous cameras from Cobbs Cross to English Harbour area showing the movement of a truck in which Bruce Greenaway was reportedly last seen has been shown in court over the past few days.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin are believed to have been the last persons in Greenaway’s presence and are on trial for strangling the Falmouth father-of-two.

Greenaway’s body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing.

He was last seen alive on April 9 2020.

Over the past couple of weeks, cyber forensic specialist Owen Rigby has been walking the court through footage from April 9 2020, having extracted parts where the maroon police vehicle said to have been assigned to the defendants was observed.

The four are said to have been part of a joint task force during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous witness testimonies state that Greenaway was picked up by that vehicle while walking along a road after the 12pm curfew.

Rigby previously told the court that he obtained camera footage from Bailey’s Supermarket, an apartment building along Dr Yele Akande Drive, and from eight cameras installed by the National Parks Authority.

The officer had also stated that sometime after 1pm on the day in question, the camera recorded the maroon truck passing the supermarket with an individual in the back resembling Greenaway.

From the apartment building’s camera, the truck was seen heading in a southerly direction on Dr Yele Akande Drive – the same direction one would take to get to where Greenaway’s body was found.

He said a man who looked like the deceased was in the back of the truck in that video, but when the vehicle passed back he was not in sight.

Since hearing this evidence, the prosecution encountered a number of difficulties in tendering the video footage into evidence.

But once able to do so, the court was shown the footage from all of the different cameras with the witness pinpointing specific time periods where a truck identical to the joint task force vehicle can be spotted.

The video recordings are said to encapsulate the movement of the vehicle in that area between about 1pm and 3pm.

However, the video contained three different timestamps, only one of which is correct. This fact posed a challenge to the court.

But as the trial progressed, the witness summarised the videos by saying that sometime after 1.30pm he observed an identical vehicle passing Bailey’s Supermarket and going towards the Cobbs Cross Primary school.

It passed the school, went towards Genny’s Supermarket and headed up the road in the direction of Shirley’s Heights.

The vehicle then went back down the same path and made a turn onto the road that leads to Piccadilly.

It headed in the direction of the St James Club and was then seen on Dr Yele Akande Drive moving towards the University of Health Sciences.

It came back and went in the direction that leads to the Dockyard Police Station where it drove to the beach, parked and three people got out.

The vehicle was then seen leaving the beach and heading back in the same direction it came and drove as if it was going to town.

According to the witness’s now more detailed evidence, a man resembling Greenaway was in the back of the truck when it went towards the university and the truck resurfaced on that camera less than half an hour later, but the deceased was no longer visible.

The defence in beginning to cross examine the witness questioned the integrity of the footage and the accuracy of the time and date stamps.

The trial was adjourned before the second of the four attorneys could finish questioning the officer.

The case continues on Monday.