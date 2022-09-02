Food security a long way off, say technical specialists

- Advertisement -

Millions more will have to be invested in the agricultural sector if Antigua and Barbuda intends to reduce its food import bill and improve the state of food security.

This is the stance of CARDI Head Technician and Irrigation Specialist Bradbury Browne, who was speaking on the subject on the Connecting with Dave Lester Payne show hosted by Elesha George.

He explained that those monies are needed to contend with several factors that stunt growth in the sector.

Invasive species, drought and natural disasters are just some of the variables that farmers must contend with – and to mitigate that, fair investment in the sector will have to be made.

“In Antigua most of the quality things that we need to do is basically restricted by the amount of funding. There was this agriculture investment in Guyana where all the Caricom countries pledged they want to reduce the food import bill by 25 percent by the middle of next year, but significant investment has to be sought and put in place for that to happen because it cannot happen by itself,” Browne explained.

Browne continued that there needs to be a lot more “synergy” with investors and the agriculture sector in order for the country to meet its goal of reducing its food import bill.

“You hear an investor coming, they are interested in doing some financial services. Where is the synergy with agriculture, where an investor would come and invest significant amounts of money in an agricultural enterprise? It’s not there.

“In the 90s, Antigua was producing over 300 acres of onion annually. That’s significant. The problem was we didn’t have mechanical harvesting and we didn’t have a storage facility. Now we’re in 2022, we still have the same problem.

“The capacity to produce is still there but systems have to be put in place to handle the volume that is going to come with increased production – and increased production is the onliest how we are going to get to that 25 percent reduction in the food import bill,” he added.

About 80 percent of the country’s food is imported and both Browne and Craig Thomas, who is Antigua’s representative for the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), expounded on the importance of having public-private partnerships saying it would be key in raising funds and developing the industry.

Thomas went on to say that that missing link is, in his opinion, a major setback.

“Just like the tourism sector and the health sector you have a public-private partnership going on there. We don’t see a lot of that in agriculture and I think that is one of the drawbacks within agriculture.

“You need to have a public-private partnership within agriculture for it to move from where it is right now, which you hardly see in Antigua and Barbuda,” Thomas said.

Browne mentioned that “if even 20 percent of the money that was invested in other ministries like tourism and health was put into agriculture” then most Caribbean countries would have first world agriculture “as it would be a significant amount of money”.

Thomas further suggested that produce like sweet potato, pumpkins and cassava, which are considered priority crops for food nutrition in the region, can be grown locally. This, he said, would help to reduce the nation’s dependency on outside foods.

Among the improvements that need to occur are the establishment of regional shipping lanes, building storage facilities, and establishing a mass production facility for agro-processing, he added.