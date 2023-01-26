Food prices increased by more than 12 percent last year, Statistics Division says

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Food prices increased by 12.1 percent last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released yesterday.

The CPI revealed a 9.2 percent increase in the prices of all items over the 12-month period up to December 2022. Oils and fats soared by 27.5 percent, with the prices of fresh butter and soya oils contributing to the bulk of the rise.

Graphical analysis of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures

This latest reported hike in inflation is even larger than June 2022 when the government’s Statistics Division – which puts together the CPI – reported a 10.5 percent increase over the preceding 12 months.

The index for the category of sugars, jams, honey, chocolate, and confectionery rose by 21.2 percent last year, while meat and meat products saw an increase of 15.2 percent.

The index for transport services rose from 34.6 percent to 41.7 percent over a one­-month period.

There were also major increases between November 2022 and December 2022 alone, with the CPI showing that sugars, jams, honey, chocolate, and other confectionery products rose by 7.9 percent, as the index for sugar climbed by 16.6 percent during that time.

Fish and other seafood increased by 5.7 percent in December with the index for fresh frozen fish and seafood increasing by 15.6 percent. The CPI also showed meat and other meat products fell by two percent last month, with poultry products seeing a six percent decrease.

The Consumer Price Index tracks changes in the price of consumer goods and services over a period of time.