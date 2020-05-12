Food parcels bring weekend cheer

Barbudans were among the latest beneficiaries of Jumby Bay’s food parcel distribution

More than 1,000 Antiguan and Barbudan residents were delighted to receive parcels of food – including fresh fruit and vegetables – over the weekend, thanks to the generosity of Jumby Bay homeowners.

The distribution was the second round of deliveries organised by the private isle’s residents.

Jumby Bay has now taken packages to 2,008 people since the outbreak of the coronavirus in a bid to help people through the economic fallout.

This time, Barbudans were among the happy beneficiaries with 100 parcels sent to the smaller island on the Typhoon Express boat. Four local volunteers helped give them out to those most in need.

Mark Reid, of the Jumby Bay Home Owners’ Association, said each package comprised two bags – one filled with fresh produce and the other with dry goods.

“In both islands, we are targeting the elderly, disabled and those who have fallen on very hard times. We are working through our large team of volunteers to identify those in need,” he told Observer.

Reid said he hoped more people would follow suit and donate to various food initiatives in place across the nation.

“We have been amazed by the number of people willing to volunteer to help by donating their time,” he added.