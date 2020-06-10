Food packages for vulnerable residents

Members of the Lions Club of Antigua prepare packages for delivery

As leaders worldwide continue to deal with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, another private entity has stepped forward to provide support for vulnerable members of society.

The Jumby Bay Fund has partnered with service organisation, the Lions Club of Antigua, to launch a major food distribution project to address the needs of the unemployed, pensioners, and other vulnerable residents.

The club says more than 800 food packages have now been distributed to people across the country, with help from volunteers from St Anthony’s Secondary School.

The packages included dry food, hygiene products and fresh produce.