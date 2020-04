The tough task of bringing fresh fish to hungry bellies – all the more important as the coronavirus crisis continues – is captured in this photo essay by Edwin Gifford. Yesterday’s catch by Nico Psihoyos, of Piccadilly, and Leonard “Shrinks” Jackson, of Old Road, included blackfin, yellowfin and skipjack tuna, rainbow runners, barracuda, and the prize of the day – a colossal 200-pound blue marlin.

