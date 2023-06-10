Food Handler’s Training for Carnival, 2023

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Central Board will be conducting training in Food Safety for Food Vendors and their Assistants who will be vending during the Carnival Season.

Food Handlers are asked to come in and REGISTER at the Central Board of Health (CBH) Upper Church Street (8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m) also bring along:

A pen, 2 Passport sized photographs, or the Expired Badge–

Number of persons per session: – 75

VENUE: MULTI-PURPOSE CENTRE PERRY BAY

TIME: 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon (New)

1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. (Retrained)

DATES: 26th and 28th June, 2023

6th, 13th and 14th July,2023

“ NO CHILDREN ALLOWED”!!!!!!!!!!