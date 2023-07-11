Food delivery scammer gets additional six months after another restaurant struck

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who took a huge bite out of the food delivery industry in recent weeks, and was sentenced to two years behind bars, got an additional six months for another one of his scams.

Last week, Alrick Oliver walked out of a courtroom with the weight of a two-year prison sentence on his shoulders for swindling large quantities of food from four different establishments.

Oliver stole $174 in food from Boundary Bites on May 17; almost $200 in food and drinks from Quick Serve Delivery Service on June 15; around $188 in food and drinks from KFC on June 25; and about $280 in food from Carib Bites the following day.

He also admitted to obtaining the food from Carib Bites by false pretences.

On the days in question, Oliver called the various establishments and ordered food, requesting that it be delivered to him — sometimes to Potters, and sometimes to Tindale Road.

When the meals were handed over to him, he asked each driver to hold on while he got the cash, but never returned.

The convict told the police that he committed the crimes because he was hungry. He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each eatery that he stole from.

Well, on June 21 it appears that Oliver was famished. In another scam, he nabbed his largest sum of food yet ($373) from KR’s Home Grown Restaurant.

He was sentenced to another six months in His Majesty’s Prison by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.