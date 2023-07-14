Flyers wrap up Division One league campaign with ninth win as Spanish Heat get fourth triumph

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions Flyers Basketball wrapped up their campaign in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league with an 85-68 dominance over Braves Basketball on Wednesday at the JSC basketball complex.

The win, their ninth in 13 matches, means Flyers end the league in the fourth position going into the playoffs scheduled to shoot off this weekend.

Flyers started the contest on a positive note, claiming the first quarter 24-13 before being outscored 21-18 by their opponents in the second quarter. Flyers rebounded to take the third quarter 30-17 before dropping the fourth quarter 17-13 to Braves.

Javonte Daley led the scoring for Flyers with 21 points, while Jabari Williams contributed with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Adonis Humphreys assisted with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Xavier Meade picked up 11 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Jevon Andrew was the top scorer for Braves, sinking 14 points off the bench. He was assisted by Tamraj Stuart who had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Spanish Heat rounded off their campaign with a 78-59 triumph over Ottos Full Throttle, their fourth win of the season.

Israel Pulinario led the way for Spanish Heat with 22 points and 19 rebounds while Kelvin Pimentel and Steven Matthew sank 19 and 16 points respectively. Pimentel also grabbed 15 rebounds while Matthew had five.

In a losing effort, Warren Bogle top-scored for Full Throttle with 17 points, while Sheldon Abrams added 12 off the bench.