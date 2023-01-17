Flyers, Wadadli Elite and Spanish Heat win in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers 2 made light work of Wadadli Elite 2 in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Sunday, winning 89-34 at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the feature contest of a triple-header, Flyers dominated their opponents from start to finish, outscoring their opponents 27-9 in the first quarter, 20-14 in the second, 28-7 in the third and 14-4 in the final quarter.

The victors were led by T-Shawn Lewis who sank 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Andre Edwards had 14 points and 17 rebounds off the bench with Adrian Carnegie also contributing off the bench with 12 points.

Devante Carter top scored for Elite with nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Wadadli Elite had better results in the night’s opening clash when Elite 1 defeated Rebels 2 by an 87-69 margin.

Tequan Brodie had the hot hand for Elite, sinking 25 points and pulling 11 rebounds. Te-Ran Zachariah (15 pts and 11 rebounds), Rhonde Davis (13 pts) and Lopez Adams (13 pts and 11 rebounds) also contributed to the victory.

Jules Williams led the charge in a losing effort for Rebels with 25 points and 15 rebounds while Zuri Nesbitt contributed with 16 points.

In Sunday’s other match-up, Spanish Heat defeated Young Guns 74-63. Jesus Emmanuel sank 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with Steven Matthew hitting 16 points in a winning cause. De-Longe Jules top scored for Young Guns with 16 points off the bench.