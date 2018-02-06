Flyers upset Potters, Champions keep on winning

It was heartbreak for Potters Steelers as they were upset by former champions, Flyers Basketball on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Division one league. Steelers dominated most of the second half with a number of electrifying dunks and found themselves up by one point with 20 seconds left in the encounter, but celebrations were cut short for Steelers as veteran player, Russel Daley drove to the basket in the dying seconds of the match to secure a much-needed win for the former champions.

Daley would end the match with 14 points and 8 assists. He spoke to OBSERVER media after the match. “You know it felt like déjà vu’ because I had this same play in the previous game versus Braves, but I wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. I knew I had to take it to the hoop and I did just that.” CBAplayer, Torey Fasset led the victors in scoring with 25 points and 8 rebounds while national player, Kenya Achom assisted netting 11, grabbing 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Teammates, Adonis Humphreys and Sean Nicholas dominated the boards grabbing a combined 27 rebounds. Steelers’ Joshua Minner had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists with teammate, Felix Hamilton assisting also scoring 18 points, grabbing 9 rebounds and making 4 assists.

Benny Iko chipped in scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Defending champions, H.U.F. Baldwin Braves recorded two succesive wins as they defeated Ottos Full Throttle in the feature match. 2017 Playoffs MVP, Xavier “Xman” Meade had a game high 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists while captain, Lennox “Termite” McCoy assisted sinking 23 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Teammate, Damion “Duckman” Floyd contributed with 13 points. Ottos’ Isaac Bragg had 22 points and 4 rebounds while teammate, Yahshua Perez chipped in netting 20, grabbing 5 rebounds and making 3 assists.