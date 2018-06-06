Flyers take Game one

New Story

Former champions, Flyers Basketball claimed Game one in the best of five Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one playoffs on Monday night at the JSC Sports Complex, winning the encounter, 73-58.

The orange men led by CBA player Torey Fassett, who had 23 points and nine rebounds, outplayed the 2018 League champions from the onset.

Despite a 13-point effort by CBA player, Jermaine “Golden” Bolden of the Ojays, the champions struggled to overcome the hustle, quick play and rebounding dominance of a much younger Flyers team.

It was a true team effort from the young and vibrant team as Adonis Humphreys chipped in with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five block shots.

Yohanis Soria contributed with 10 points and 13 rebounds with teammate, Sharife Sergeant netting 10 points and snatching seven rebounds.

Coach of the winning team, George Hughes spoke briefly on the Good Morning JoJo sports show about his team’s mindset and his overall view of the finals.

“We were in this position last year and we let Braves get some life. We came into the game wanting to play solid defense and we executed for the most part…whoever plays the game more efficiently and makes the less mistakes is the team that’s gonna win the title”.

Captain Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew contributed with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Ojays while teammate, Kareem “Macky” Edwards sank 10 pints and made five steals in a losing effort.

Ovals will look to bounce back tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex as Game 2 of the finals shoots off.