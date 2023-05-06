Flyers soar to massive opening win while Ovals stays perfect in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers were 97-31 winners over All Saints Slam in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 1 competition on Thursday, winning the contest by 66 points at the JSC basketball complex.

The former champions dominated the contest throughout, outscoring Slam 20-nil in the first quarter, 22-9 in the second, 34-8 in the third and 21-14 in the fourth and final quarter.

T-Shawn Lewis led the charge for Flyers, sinking 18 points off the bench while Xavier Meade picked up 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. There were 13 points each for Selassie Brathwaite and Adonis Humphreys with Brathwaite also grabbing a game high of 18 rebounds while Humphreys snatched 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile in Thursday’s opening game, Ovals beat Ottos Full Throttle 101-66 to pick up their second win of the competition.

The defending champions outscored their opponents in all four quarters with scores of 31-21 in the first quarter, 21-19 in the second, 28-8 in the third and 21-16 in the fourth.

Joshua Minner top-scored for the victors with 22 points and nine rebounds while Alexis Jackson ended with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Lincoln Weekes sank a game high of 28 points while Michael Barton had 16 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.