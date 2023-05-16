Flyers rebound as Full Throttle get first win in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions Flyers rebounded from a recent loss to Potters Steelers in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition to land a 97-69 win over Spanish Heat on Sunday at the JSC basketball complex.

Flyers dominated 90 percent of the contest, outscoring the Division One first timers 29-19 in the first quarter and 25-15 in the second. Spanish Heat rebounded to claim the third quarter 22-14 before Flyer regrouped to dominate the fourth and final quarter 29-13.

Selassie Brathwaite top-scored with 21 on six of 10 shooting with four of five from beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds and six assists. Adonis Humphreys chipped in with 19 points and 12 rebounds while David Hernandez sank 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

Steven Matthew led the way for Spanish Heat with 13 points and seven rebounds while Wilken Floyd sank 11 points and snatched five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ottos Full Throttle rallied to their first win of the competition with a 77-69 triumph over Braves Basketball.

Full Throttle flew out the gates, outscoring Braves 21-13 in the first quarter before bettering the former champions 26-22 in the second quarter. Braves broke the cycle in the third quarter, outscoring Full Throttle 22-17 before Full Throttle clinched the fourth quarter by a 13-12 margin.

Lincoln Weekes was the top scorer for Full Throttle with 19 points and six rebounds while Morlon Davis added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. In a losing effort, Shaheim Omarde dropped a game-high of 25 points and snatched 14 rebounds. Orion Seraphie and Bernard Andrew both contributed 11 points.