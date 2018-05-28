Flyers push to Game 3, Potters playoff fate in question

May 28, 2018 Carlena Knight The Big Scores No comments

Source: fvlnothinbutnet.com

Former champions, Flyers Basketball, kept their playoff dreams alive on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex when they handed LJ Northside Stingerz a 73-69 defeat.

Flyers entered the feature encounter facing elimination, 1-0 down in the best of three Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Division 1 semi-finals, but with dominant performances by CBA player, Torey Fassett, and national player, Kenya Achom, the orange men rallied to tie the series at 1-1.

Fasett had a game high 27 points, 12 rebounds and four steals while Achom sank 19 points and grabbed six steals.

James Barbee Jr. had 19 points and six assists for Stingerz with last year’s League MVP, Vivian “Boast” Destin, chipping in by netting 15 points and making five steals.

Keroi “Dragon” Lee had 11 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots in a losing effort.

Game 3 of their semi-finals bout will shoot off tonight at 6:45 at JSC.

The second semi-final match-up between 2018 League champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays and Potters Steelers, ended in controversy with both players and fans at a loss.

With 4:32 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Potters’ coach, Rowan “Tekel” Gomes was ejected, but he refused to remove himself from the court before receiving an explanation from the referee.

Because of this action the game was called off.

Of course, the question remains if it will be considered a forfeit, in which case, it could result in Potters losing the series.

According to the FIBA sanctioned rules, any team that forfeits the first match in a three-game series forfeits the entire series.

Potters however have protested the match in which they say the referee’s lack of calling caused the outburst.

The matter is expected to come before a disciplinary board for a ruling.
