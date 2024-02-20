Flyers off to soaring start while All Saints slams Spanish Heart on basketball association’s opening night

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions, Flyers Basketball, opened their 2024 Division One campaign with a three-point triumph over Potters Steelers, winning the contest 73-70 when they met in the feature game of a double-header in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league on Sunday at the JSC basketball complex.

Flyers started strong, outscoring Steelers 18-13 but were outscored 21-20 in the second quarter. Flyers then outscored the opponents 19-17 in the third quarter before Steelers rebounded to take the fourth and final quarter 19-16.

Kwame Brathwaite led the scoring for Flyers with 17 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. He was assisted by David Hernandez who had 15 points off the bench, while Adonis Humphreys contributed with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Devorn Benjamin sank a game-high of 23 points while pulling 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists for Steelers. Veteran Marlon Charles added 14 points and eight rebounds to the effort.

In Sunday’s opening clash, All Saints Slam had the better of Spanish Heat 66-62 as they got off to a winning start as well.

All Saints outplayed Spanish Heat in three of four quarters, winning the first quarter 14-10, taking the third 19-12 and clinching the fourth 21-20. Spanish Heart had dominated the second quarter 20-12.

Anjis Anthony and Kim Casey were the top scorers for Slam with 13 points each, while Judah Ferris picked up 10 points and 20 rebounds also in the winning effort. For Spanish Heat, Steven Matthew sank a game-high of 24 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Coy Quinland chipped in with 13 points.