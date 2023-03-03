Flyers get nail-biting win while Spanish Heart blow away contenders in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

In an exciting clash a t the JSC basketball complex, Flyers 2 edged Ovals Young Guns 59-57 to win by two points.

The lead switched hands several times throughout the evenly contested game with Flyers 2 outscoring Young Guns 15-12 in the first quarter, 12-8 in the second, and 18-17 in the third. Young Guns rebounded to take the fourth and final quarter by a 20-14 margin.

Sadiq Phillip led the scoring for Flyers with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Adrian Carnegie sank 13 points. Andrew Edwards also had 13 points coming off the bench. Edwards also grabbed 10 rebounds. Kenny James top-scored for Young Guns with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Amare Browne and Antoine Browne both scored 11 points.

In Wednesday’s other fixture, Spanish Heat were 78-60 winners over Wadadli Elite 2, claiming the contest by 18 points.

Spanish Heat when ahead 21-15 in the first quarter before claiming the second quarter 24-8. The teams were levelled 18-18 in the third before Elite claimed the final quarter 19-15.

Kelvin Pimental led Spanish Heat’s charge with 18 points while grabbing six rebounds. Steven Matthew and Rohland Hamilton each sank 14 points with Hamilton getting 13 rebounds. Ryan Shepherd top scored for Wadadli Elite with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Kevin Pimental and Azandy Thomas each hit 13 points.