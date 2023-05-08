Flyers get back-to-back blowout wins as Slam gets first victory in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers Basketball recorded a second consecutive victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) Division 1 with a 42-points blowout win over Ottos Full Throttle at the JSC basketball complex on Saturday night.

Flyers won the contest 96-54 after dominant performances in three of the four quarters contested. Flyers claimed the first quarter 25-12 before outshooting their opponents 27-12 in the second quarter. Full Throttle rebounded to claim the third quarter 17-12 but Flyers blew them away 32-13 in the fourth and final quarter to wrap up the comfortable win.

T-Shawn Lewis led the charge for Flyers with 21 points off the bench while Selassie Brathwaite sank 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kwame Brathwaite contributed with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Kenya Achom had 12 points and nine rebounds. Adonis Humphreys came up big on the defensive end with a game-high of 14 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Lincoln Weekes hit a game-high of 26 points.

In Saturday’s other match-up, All Saints Slam enjoyed a narrow 65-64 victory over Braves Basketball. The teams were evenly matched throughout the contest with the lead switching hands on several occasions.

Slam took the first quarter 19-11 before Braves claimed the second quarter 15-12. Braves then claimed the third and fourth quarters 18-16 and 20-18 respectively but could not find the elusive basket that would have sealed the win.

Adissa Harris and Olivee Morris both scored 17 points for the winners with Morris making his contribution off the bench. For Braves, Tristan Jacobs led with 17 points and nine rebounds while Damian Floyd had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.