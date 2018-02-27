Flyers End Stingerz Unbeaten Run

New Story

The undefeated streak of LJ Northside Stingerz came to an end on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex as former champions, Flyers, stung the frontrunners in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division One match-up.

Flyers who were not favourites going into the encounter, shocked fans at the JSC Sports Complex as they edged Stingerz by just two points, winning 76-74 in the feature match of a double-header to put the losers’ record at seven wins and one loss.

Flyers dominated the boards as Kwame “Special K” Brathwaite and Sean Nicholas grabbed a combined 31 of their team’s 55 rebounds to Stingerz’ 36, while CBA player, Torey Fassett and the young sensation, Steven Matthew along with national player, Kenya Achom kept the victors in the fight on the offensive end.

The nail-biting affair went down to the wire as Corey Evans of Stingerz drilled a three-point bomber to tie the game at 74-74 with 10 seconds on the clock.

It would not however be Stingerz day as a lapse in defense by new addition, James Barbee Jr. against Fassett which cost them the chance of pushing the game to overtime and the overall victory.

Fassett who ended the encounter with 28 points and 9 rebounds spoke with OBSERVER media after the match.

“It was a great win. We came out and played defense and I felt good that we did that. I know basically what I bring to the table, especially with a young team … so whatever my team needs I’ll bring it.”

Achom assisted with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists while Matthew chipped in with 13 points.

National player and the 2017 League MVP, Vivian “Boast” Destin had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Stingerz while teammates, Barbee Jr. and Desmond Spencer assisted with 14 points.

Barbee Jr. also grabbed 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

Corey Evans contributed with 11 points and 4 assists in a losing effort.

Former champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays were also victorious on Sunday as they trounced newbies, Potters Steelers, 68-54.

Captain Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led the charge for the Ojays with 18 points and 12 rebounds with assistance from Mahijah Davis who had 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Potters, who despite starting the match-up firing on all cylinders, could

not keep the momentum going as the inclusion of Mario Davis for the Ojays proved that experience trumps all.

Teammates, Marlon “Buju” Charles chipped in with 12 points and 7 rebounds and CBA player, Jermaine Bolden sank 10 points and 8 assists.

CBA players, Joshua Minner and Benny Iko had 25 points and 7 rebounds and 14 points and 24 rebounds in a losing effort.