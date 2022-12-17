Flyers dominate newcomers for huge victory in Division Two basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Newcomers Young Warriors Ballers were no match for Flyers 2 as they were blown out by 81 points when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Thursday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Flyers 2 outscored Young Warriors Ballers in all four quarters. Flyers 2 claimed the first quarter 30-3 before taking the second quarter 25-4. They then dominated the third and fourth quarters to win 27-3 and 21-12 to take the contest by a 103-22 margin.

T-Shawn Lewis top scored for the victors with 18 points while Adrian Carnegie sank 16 points off the bench. Craig Massiah assisted with 15 points while Javonte Daley hit 12 points. Orion Prince had 10 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort for Ballers.

In the other Division 2 contest, Ovals Young Guns beat Pointville Ballers by a 69-40 margin.

Young Guns won the opening quarter 15-5 before taking the second quarter 17-10. They then claimed the third quarter 15-14 and took the fourth quarter 22-11.

For Young Guns, De-Lornge Jules top scored with 21 points and eight rebounds while Amare Browne and Baldwin Anthony both had 10 points. Khalid Shabazz was the leading scorer for Ballers with 10 points and 11 rebounds.